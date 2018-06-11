Suspects sought in fatal shooting outside Niles bar

Detectives are questioning at least two people who witnessed a fatal shooting outside a Niles bar early Monday.

One man was shot inside a Cadillac parked outside Madden's Bar on Route 422 near the Niles Plaza Shopping Center at around 2 a.m.

Authorities have identified the victim as 23-year-old Klayton Bender of Warren.

Detectives say the shooting was the culmination of an argument.

"One group of people that were leaving the party got into an argument in the parking lot that escalated into a physical fight and then ultimately into gunfire after the physical fight," said Captain John Marshall, Niles Police Department.

Several police evidence markers were placed near the empty shell casings on the ground outside the car.

Two other people inside the car at the time were not injured.

Police tell 21 News that the bar was not open to the public at the time of the shooting, but there was a private party going on at the business. Detectives later learned that Bender attended the event, which was held for a recent Warren murder victim after a balloon release in their memory that same day.

It's not known if the other individuals involved in the situation also attended the party.

Witnesses say the shots came from a black Chevy pickup truck containing three men and a woman. Police stopped at least one truck matching that description later Monday morning for questioning, which didn't result in anything related to the case.

The truck was last seen driving east along Route 422.

The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Identification and Investigation has been contacted to help in the investigation.

Officials say computer technicians have been reviewing video from the bar, as well as from a Handel's Homemade Ice Cream location nearby.

"Our detectives are working on that to see if there's anything they can lean on from that video information to possibly use it in the investigation," Marshall said.

On a related note, a police cruiser from the Howland Police Department was involved in an accident at Route 422 and North Road while driving to the bar shooting.

Although the police officer wasn't hurt, one person from another of the vehicles was taken to a hospital with minor injuries according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.