Police: Black bear seen near Cortland park

People are still reporting bear sightings in the Valley. Some encounters are closer than others.

The Cortland Police Department said there were “numerous” reports of a black bear running in the Willow Park area Sunday evening.

Willow Park is south of East Main Street and east of South High Street.

Police have some advice. Don't chase the bear and it will eventually move along.

Just three nights earlier in Mercer County, State Police say a bear ran into the side of a trailer that was being hauled by a pickup truck along Interstate 79 in Deer Creek township.

Police did not say what happened to the bear, but they say they received several reports of the bear wandering in the median of the interstate.

The Ohio Department of Natural Resources lists the following information on their website, as far as what to do in the case of a black bear sighting:

Black bears are usually fearful of people, therefore bear attacks are a rare occurrence. Bears do not attack or kill children or pets as long as the bear is given its space and not cornered. The first thing to do when you see a bear is REMAIN CALM. Generally, black bears are non-aggressive and prefer to flee from the area as soon as they are aware of your presence. If you encounter a bear, and it is not aware of your presence, simply back away from the area slowly. If the bear is aware of your presence and it does not leave the area, avoid direct eye contact with the animal, give the bear an easy escape route and again, simply back slowly away from the area. Always avoid running or climbing trees, which may provoke a chase. An easy way to remember this is to be AWARE: Act calm and do not run. Warn the bear that you are near; talk in a firm, calm voice. Allow space between you and the bear. Step aside and back slowly away. Do not make the bear feel trapped or threatened. Raise your hands above your head to appear larger if the bear approaches. Clap your hands or shout to scare the bear away. Exit the area.

For more information on this topic please visit http://wildlife.ohiodnr.gov/species-and-habitats/nuisance-wildlife/black-bears-in-ohio.