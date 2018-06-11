IHOp changes name to IHOb

The former International House of Pancakes in Boardman has joined other restaurants in the chain to get a new name and a new menu.

IHOp has become IHOb, the International House of Burgers, serving up steak burgers any time of the day.

If it were April Fool's Day you might think that it was just a joke, but the name change was officially announced on Monday after days of speculation that the new, small letter “b” in the new IHOb monicker would be everything from bacon, to brunch, to bananas.

Calling the new menu item the “Ultimate Steakburger”, IHOb says the seven varieties are on sale morning, noon, and night, according to a news release.

“We felt like the best way to convince them that we are as serious about our new line of Ultimate Steakburgers as we are about our pancakes, was to change our name to IHOb,” said Brad Haley, Chief Marketing Officer for IHOb restaurants.