Woman charged after Warren prostitution sting

By Mike Gauntner, Online Content Manager
WARREN, Ohio -

“Heather is ready to fill your fantasy!!!” read the online ad answered by undercover agents in Warren.

An hour later, 48-year-old Lisa Crist of Warren was under arrest and on her way to the Trumbull County Jail on charges of soliciting and possessing criminal tools.

The arrest came on Friday following a joint operation conducted by Warren police, the Mahoning County Human Trafficking Task Force and the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

An agent responding to the ad posted on social media says Crist replied saying “$100/hr includes everything.”

After agreeing to meet in a parking lot in Warren, police say Crist arrived in a taxi and was placed under arrest.

She was taken to the county jail to await a video arraignment on Monday.

