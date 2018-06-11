Trial begins for murder at South Side bar - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Trial begins for murder at South Side bar

By Mike Gauntner, Online Content Manager
Johnny Wallace III seen during his arrest in November Johnny Wallace III seen during his arrest in November
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio -

Jury selection got underway Monday morning for a Youngstown man being tried for a shooting death at a city bar.

Johnny Wallace III, 24, is charged with murder for allegedly killing 45-year-old Colin Brown, whose body was found in the bathroom of the Last Call Bar and Grille on South Avenue in November.

When police identified Wallace as a suspect in the crime, they circulated a jail booking photo in which he was wearing dreadlocks.

By the time they caught up with him at his girlfriend's South Side home, Wallace was sporting a short haircut.

The trial is taking place in the court of Mahoning County Common Pleas Judge Lou D'Apolito.

