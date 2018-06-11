Trial begins for murder at South Side bar

Johnny Wallace III seen during his arrest in November

Jury selection got underway Monday morning for a Youngstown man being tried for a shooting death at a city bar.

Johnny Wallace III, 24, is charged with murder for allegedly killing 45-year-old Colin Brown, whose body was found in the bathroom of the Last Call Bar and Grille on South Avenue in November.

When police identified Wallace as a suspect in the crime, they circulated a jail booking photo in which he was wearing dreadlocks.

By the time they caught up with him at his girlfriend's South Side home, Wallace was sporting a short haircut.

The trial is taking place in the court of Mahoning County Common Pleas Judge Lou D'Apolito.