Investigators: Deputy Dog Warden caught on camera stealing on the job

A supervisor at the Mahoning County Dog Warden's Office was caught on camera allegedly stealing cash.

That employee is now on unpaid leave, charged with two felony counts of theft in office.

It was May 19th of this year when 21 News interviewed the kennel manager of the Mahoning County Dog Warden's Office and at that time Richard Tunison had this to say, "Donations go a long way to run and maintain the facility."

Now comes news that Tunison is on unpaid leave from his job as kennel manager and summoned to court charged with two felony counts of theft in office for allegedly stealing fees from the dog warden's office where he worked for nearly five years.

Major Jeff Allen with the Mahoning County Sheriff's Department said, "We learned that on two occasions at least, during a span here, late May, that he (Tunison) did take money."

Tunison's alleged crimes amount to just under $100, but he could face more charges according to sources.

21 News has learned that the evidence the sheriff's investigators do have was caught on tape after Dog Warden Dianne Fry asked the sheriff to investigate.

The money allegedly stolen came from fees people would pay to turn in a dog they could no longer care for.

Mahoning County's Dog Warden said as government employees they're supposed to be stewards of the public's money. And it's the public's money that purchased those surveillance cameras in the new North Meridian Road facility and caught the crime on tape.

"People want to see that people in government are held to the same standard that they are. And that's absolutely our duty here. Making sure we're spending those dollars appropriately and doing everything we can to engender the trust of the community," said Fry.

Tunison did not have any comment as he left Austintown court following his initial appearance and his Attorney Rhys Cartwright-Jones also said he will be making no comment at this time.



