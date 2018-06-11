Suspect arrested for two New Castle burglaries

New Castle Police have arrested a suspect they believe is responsible for two recent burglaries.

Police say 28-year-old Shawn Jones has been charged with the burglary at Last Minit Mart on Monday morning and a separate burglary on June 5.

New Castle Police were dispatched to the Last Minit Mart on Wilmington Avenue in reference to a burglary alarm.

Authorities say they found evidence that Jones entered the building from the ceiling. Blood was left at the scene, indicating he was injured during the incident.

Investigating officers reviewed surveillance videos and found that Jones tried to break into the cash register but was not successful. Jones then stole cigarettes and attempted to break the glass door to leave.

The video shows Jones couldn't break the glass so he went back through the ceiling.

Officers say they positively identified Jones as the suspect after viewing his injuries, finding the clothes he was wearing in the video, and finding the stolen cigarettes at his residence on Harding Street.

Detectives say Jones was also questioned about a burglary on June 5 on Vine Street. Jones eventually admitted to that burglary as well.

New Castle Police say Jones is being charged with burglary, criminal trespass, theft and criminal mischief for the first burglary.

For the second burglary, Jones is being charged with burglary criminal trespassing and criminal mischief.