Boardman Meijer requests 30-day extension before trustees vote

The development company that wants to build a Meijer store in Boardman is getting a 30-day extension on their requested zoning change for the project.

Before Boardman Township Trustees vote on the project, the company requested a 30-day extension at a meeting on Monday night.

Boardman officials say they originally thought the company would ask for a 90-day extension.

The development company plans to use the requested time to perform a traffic, nature, and pedestrian study.

"They have to do three days under different scenarios and times and monitor the different traffic so it should only take around 5 days because they have to do weekend times, some mornings and evenings and they have identified the busiest times," said Boardman Township Trustee, Brad Calhoun.

While the Boardman Zoning Commission turned down the developer's request to rezone four acres off Route 224 and Lockwood to commercial, the trustees could vote to override that decision and advance the Meijer project.