Austintown Township proposes new quiet hours, appoints new trustee

By Natalie Hoelzel, Multi Media Producer
AUSTINTOWN TWP., Ohio -

A new Austintown Township Trustee was sworn in at a meeting Monday evening. 

Doug McGlynn is replacing Rick Stauffer who resigned as trustee in April.

McGlynn, the current superintendent of the Western Reserve Local Schools, is a longtime Austintown resident and former Fitch High School principal.

Monday's meeting brought about a proposal for a new ordinance that would establish quiet hours in the township.

Officials say the ordinance would apply to both businesses and residents. 

Proposed quiet hours would be between 10 p.m. and 6 a.m. Sunday- Thursday and 11 p.m. until 6 a.m. on Friday and Saturday.

Trustees will vote on the proposal at the next meeting. 

