Southside Summer Experience helps city children

Children and teens on Youngstown's southside will have something fun to look forward to at least one day a week this summer.

You can bet your child or even some parents will complain that there just isn't anything to do in the city in the summer.

Well, the ICU Blockwatch and the Youngstown Neighborhood Development Corporation are teaming together to put on the southside summer experience.

"We went door to door talking to a lot of folks and we asked them what is one thing that can be done to improve your community. Over and over we hear the kids need more stuff to do. So that's what we're trying to do here, just give the kids more positive things to do over the summer," said Tom Hetrick of YNDC.

Conroy's Party Shop on South Avenue was the first destination for the Southside Summer Experience.

"We have free food, we have a bounce house, we've got a DJ and a video game truck. And it's all free in your own neighborhood," said Victoria Allen, ICU Blockwatch.

Each week for eight weeks, the experience will be held for one day in a different location on the southside.

"We need to be able to do things in our own neighborhood. We shouldn't have to go to Boardman, Poland or Canfield to do something fun. It is a family experience. Come on out and bring the kids and the dog! Just have fun in your own neighborhood," added Allen.

2018 SUMMER EXPERIENCE LOCATIONS: EVENTS HELD FROM 5PM-7PM

Week 1

Monday, June 11, 2018

Conroy's Party Shop

3518 South Avenue

Free Freshments, Music, Bounce House, Video Game Truck

Week 2

Tuesday, June 19, 2018

Ravenwood Rave

Near 84 East Ravenwood

Between Market Street & Southern Blvd

Free Food, Games, Video Game Truck

Week 3

Wednesday, June 27, 2018

Lucius Lockdown

Near 308 East Lucius Avenue

Free Food, Games, Video Game Truck, Basketball

Week 4

Thursday, July 5, 2018

Roundabout

Detroit & Lucius

Between South Avenue & Gibson

Free Food, Games, Video Game Truck, Library Pop Up Van

Week 5

Thursday, July 12, 2018

Let's Play

Horizon Science Academy Gated Lot

3403 Southern Blvd

Free Food, Games, Video Game Truck, Library PopUp

Week 6

Wednesday. July 18, 2018

Florida Flare

Near 764 East Florida Avenue

Free Food, Games, Video Game Truck, Library Pop Up Van

Week 7

Tuesday, July 24, 2018

Rocking Roxbury

Roxbury Avenue & Zedaker Street

Free Food, Games, Video Game Truck. Library Pop Up Van