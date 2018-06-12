Prosecutor challenges Infante's bid to get out of prison

Likening former the former Mayor of Niles to a “pirate captain”, a prosecuting attorney says that Ralph Infante should not be freed from prison while he pursues an appeal of his corruption conviction.

In a six-page brief filed in Trumbull County Common Pleas Court, Ohio Senior Assistant Ohio Attorney General Daniel Kasaris said that Infante abused his power by “raking in a flow of cash into his pockets on an annual basis.”

The brief was in response to Infante's request that a judge set him free from the prison until his appeal is decided.

Infante is serving a ten-year sentence after being convicted on 22 charges including tampering with records, gambling, operating a gambling house, theft in office, having unlawful interest in a public contract, falsification, and engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity.

Calling the engaging in corrupt activity conviction the “Cadillac” of non-violent offenses, Kasaris says the consequences are so serious that it could result in a sentence that may be longer than those for violent crimes such as manslaughter, vehicular homicide, and kidnapping. Kasaris says that alone is a reason to flee when provided an opportunity.

Saying that Infante is hoping to avoid or postpone serving his sentence, Kasaris writes “The pirate captain should not be granted a parlay pending any appellate process.”

Visiting Judge Patricia Cosgrove has not issued a ruling or set a hearing on the motion.