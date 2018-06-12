Campbell woman with rare tumor needs financial help

A Campbell woman with a rare tumor is not only dealing with the pain but concerned about how she'll pay for the upcoming surgery and reconstruction.

Twenty-seven-year-old Brittany Shannon noticed swelling and pain on the right side of her face nearly two years ago.

After seeing several specialists, the dental assistant was diagnosed with a calcifying epithelial odontogenic tumor of the jawbone. She's believed to be only the 14th case worldwide ever reported.

"It does get painful. I feel a lot of pressure in it. The teeth, I can't chew on that side. I have to move the food on the other side to chew because it's uncomfortable," Brittany said.

The tumor is non-cancerous, but it is aggressive and continues to grow, threatening Brittany's optic nerve or right eye.

"Sometimes I'll notice my vision won't be as clear like my eyes get watery," Brittany said.

So her surgery is scheduled for July 5th at University Hospital.

Brittany tells 21 News, "They're going to take out my front tooth all the way back, and they're going to have to remove a lot of the jaw."

Her mother, Jeannie Shannon, can't help but get emotional seeing her daughter in pain, knowing she has no insurance and Medicaid has refused her twice because she makes $90 too much.

Especially because after the tumor is removed she will need a bone graft and dental implants to eat and speak normally, but it all could cost upwards of $100,000 or more.

"She definitely needs this graft. I couldn't imagine living with a huge hole in the roof of my mouth, and couldn't eat or talk without wearing a specially made instrument to cover the roof of her mouth to block the hole going through your sinuses," Jeannie said.

Brittany's cousin Ashley Jupp has started a GO FUND ME page called "BUCKS FOR BRITT."

"Once we found that Brittany's tumor was going to require this immediate surgery because it is aggressive, we went ahead and started a Go Fund Me and within the first 24 hours we had raised $1,000 already, and then yesterday we actually reached $3,000. We had almost 500 shares on Facebook. Brittany's got almost $1,000 in the mail, and we're currently finalizing details for a bike run for her in August.

If you would like to donate to help Brittany Shannon with medical costs just google: Go Fund Me Bucks For Britt.

There will also be a Bike Run fundraiser held for Brittany Shannon:

On Saturday, August 11th, it will be sponsored by the Blue Knights Motorcycle Club, at the American Legion Post 290 in Columbiana at 44403 State Route 12 in Columbiana. Registration begins at 10 a.m. and the event begins at 12:15 p.m. Admission is $20.