Campbell woman with rare tumor needs financial help

After briefly leveling off, the U.S. obesity rate may be climbing again, according to a preliminary study.More >>
A new genetic test can identify men most likely to develop prostate cancer, a new report contends.More >>
Drugs taken by more than one-third of U.S. adults have depression as a possible side effect, a new study reveals.More >>
Service dogs may help reduce levels of the stress hormone cortisol in military veterans who have post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), a new study finds.More >>
Many teens and young adults in the United States -- particularly women and girls -- are physically inactive, a new study reveals.More >>
More good news for coffee lovers: Having three or more cups of "joe" each day may help ward off serious liver ailments, new research suggests.More >>
Researchers have developed a blood test that can predict a pregnant woman's risk of preterm delivery with up to 80 percent accuracy.More >>
Having health insurance is essential, especially for catastrophic situations. But it's important to choose a plan carefully because your costs can go well beyond the monthly premiumMore >>
Children with autism are more likely to also have a food, respiratory or skin allergy, new research suggests.More >>
You're probably familiar with the stereotypes about people who wear glasses -- these folks are studious and spend a lot of time indoors with their noses in a book.More >>
