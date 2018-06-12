Local artist presents portrait to family of Texas church shooting victim

They've never met, but the work of local artist Ron Moore, Jr. brought tears to the family of Scott and Karen Marshall when a sketched portrait of the couple was presented.

"It touches my heart that somebody who didn't know them would do this for the family," said Scott Marshall's sister, Holly Hannum.

Scott grew up in nearby Beaver County, Pennsylvania. The couple both served their country and were killed last year when a gunman opened fire at the First Baptist Church in Sutherland Springs, Texas.

"They went to this church to find a new church, and that's where they went that first day and that's what happened," said Scott's Father, Robert Marshall.

It's a tragedy that has filled the hearts of the couple's family ever since.

"There's been a lot of milestones they have missed," said Hannum.

But the sketch presented is meant to help preserve their memory and is a blessing passed on.

"Beforehand it was all about myself. Whatever painting I could do to make myself more money. Then I made a promise. God if you just give me the ability to create artwork again, I'll use it to bless people more than raise money for myself," said Moore.

And that's what he has done. Diagnosed with Parkinson's Disease, Moore has spent countless hours sketching portraits of lives lost in some of our country's most tragic moments.

"From what little bit of time it takes me to create a painting or a portrait, it's nothing compared to the amount of time they are left without their loved one," said Moore.

Moore sketched 27 portraits honoring the victims in the Texas church shooting. He will visit the church this Sunday to present those portraits to the other victim's families.