Kinsman Twp. Police warn residents about illegal dumping

Kinsman Township Police are warning residents about illegal dumping.

The department posted a statement on Facebook regarding items left at a dumpster on Route 5, past the Bazetta Township Offices.

The items were left on Tuesday.

Authorities say the recycling boxes have been removed from that spot.

Police say for those who left the items there, officers will be looking at security cameras.

In the post, police say the individuals involved could face charges.

Kinsman Township Police ask anyone witnessing illegal dumping, contact the department at (330) 876-7403.