North Side pool opens Wednesday, Summer Day Camp begins

Youngstown's North Side swimming pool officially opens Wednesday afternoon.

The pool is located at 2160 Belmont Avenue and is open from 1 p.m. until 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday.

The cost is 1 dollar for children 17 and under and 2 dollars for adults 18 and above.

Pool officials say swimmers of all ages must have proper swimming attire. Little Swimmer diapers will be available for 1 dollar each.

The 2018 Summer Day Camp also kicks off on Wednesday. The program runs from June 13 to August 8 from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m.

The free program is for children ages 5-17.

The Day Camp sites are John White, Glenwood, Homestead, Crandall, Lynn, and MVSD.

Camp Staff will provide kids with breakfast and lunch.

The camp includes prizes, t-shirts, arts and crafts, sports, and an end of the year picnic.

The camp is sponsored by The City of Youngstown Department of Parks and Recreation.