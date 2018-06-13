Two horses die in Farmington barn fire - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Two horses die in Farmington barn fire

By Mike Gauntner, Online Content Manager
FARMINGTON TWP, Ohio -

Investigators are looking for the cause of a barn fire in Farmington Township in which two horses perished. 

A woman called 911 at around 4 p.m. to report that six horses were still inside the burning barn on the 6700 block of State Route 534.

Firefighters arrived to find smoke and flames pouring from the barn and called in a second alarm.

Crews from Bristol, Mesopotamia, Middlefield, Parkman and Southington Fire Departments were called out to help.

According to the Farmington Fire Department, crews managed to rescue four of the horses before the flames became too intense to enter the barn.

