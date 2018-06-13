Teen suspect in Youngstown shooting turns self in to police

Authorities say one of the teens suspected in a weekend shooting on Youngstown's south side has turned himself in.

U.S. Marshals say 18-year-old Ahmed Foose, Jr. surrendered to the Youngstown Police Department on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, Marshals issued an alert asking for the community's help to find Foose, Jr, and a second suspect, 19-year-old Arthur Tarver.

Investigators say they believe Tarver and Foose Jr. were involved in the shooting on East Judson Avenue on Saturday.

Twenty-five-year-old Terance Hogue was found lying in a driveway with several gunshot wounds and taken to St. Elizabeth's Hospital for treatment.

Officials say Tarver is still on the run and should be considered armed and dangerous.

Tarver is described as approximately 6' tall, 160 pounds, with black hair, and brown eyes.

Anyone with information about Tarver's whereabouts is asked to contact the U. S. Marshals Tipline by calling 1-866-4WANTED, or by texting keyword "WANTED" and tip to TIP411 (847411).

The U.S. Marshals say tipsters may remain anonymous.

Both suspects will reportedly face charges of felonious assault.