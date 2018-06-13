Court to hear case of Grove City College shower videos

Mercer County Common Pleas Court is the next stop for a former Grove City College employee accused of recording video of students in the men's shower and locker room.

Robert Audia, 29, appeared before a district magistrate Wednesday to answer 97 charges including sexual abuse of children, possession of child pornography, invasion of privacy and one count of tampering with evidence.

A formal arraignment was scheduled for August 14 before Mercer County Common Pleas Court Judge Francis Fornelli.

Police say Audia, who now lives in West Virginia, had been surreptitiously making the recordings when he was the Sports Information Director for the college.

Investigators became aware of the case in October when the Grove City College Athletic Director told them that two football players reported that they believed Audia had been using a phone to record teammates in the shower and locker room.

Similar reports were made by two soccer players and two students from a fitness program, according to a criminal complaint.

Police say Audia has admitted recording student-athletes in various stages of undress.

Grove City College officials say Audia was fired after learning about the allegations.