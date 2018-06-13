Local group helps Armstrong Healing Heroes provide veterans service dogs

A local group is helping Armstrong Healing Heroes provide more veterans with service dogs.

The Junior Women's League of Canfield donated $1,000 to the organization.

Armstrong Healing Heroes matches veterans with service dogs to help them lead more normal lives.

Each dog costs $22,000, and so far, the organization has raised enough money for 10 dogs.

Vietnam veteran, Leon Heaton, from Medina has Post Traumatic Stress Disorder and was matched with his dog Carson eight months ago.

Heaton said, "He's been a blessing, I can finally come back to life as it was years ago. He's like a brother- we were all brother's in Vietnam- he's a brother now. I know he's got my back and I've got his back."

Heaton also said that Carson helps him sleep through the night and keep calm.

Healing Heroes is a partnership with Guardian Angels Medical Service Dogs to provide a service dog to qualifying veterans in the communities struggling with disabilities such as PTSD, Traumatic Brain Injury, seizure disorders, and more.

The organization has grouped their systems into five geographic regions; Greater Pittsburgh (Butler, Connellsville, Zelienople), Northwest PA (Grove City, Meadville), Northern Ohio (Ashland, Boardman, Medina), Tri-State (Hamlin, Harrisville, South Point), and Rising Sun.

Representatives said that veterans are eligible if they live within any county the organization services, and they do not need to be an Armstrong customer.

Online donations can be made at www.medicalservicedog.org. Select the donate tab, and then choose Armstrong as the designation.

For more information, or if you know a veteran who would benefit from being paired with a service dog, please contact Sam Pietrangelo at spietrangelo@agoc.com or (330) 722-3141 ext. 228.