Strong Pennsylvania storm damages businesses, overturns cars

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. (AP) - A strong storm has pounded parts of Pennsylvania, damaging buildings, overturning cars and downing trees and power lines.

The storm struck a shopping plaza in Wilkes-Barre (WILKS'-ba-ree) Township Wednesday night. The area was under a tornado warning at the time.

Township police wrote on their Facebook page that there were reports of "multiple collapsed buildings."

Photos posted on social media show shattered storefronts and major damage to numerous businesses including a Panera Bread restaurant.

It was not immediately clear if there were any injuries.

Pennsylvania Sen. Bob Casey took to Twitter and urged people in the path of the storm to stay safe and "please heed the warnings and follow the directions of local officials."

The National Weather Service says it will be in Wilkes-Barre Thursday to survey the damage.

