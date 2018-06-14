Youngstown firefighters narrowly escape collapsing home

Four Youngstown Firefighters managed to get out of the way as a wall collapsed at a burning home Thursday morning.

The Youngstown Fire Department was dispatched to what was reported as a vacant house fire on 500 block of Cameron Avenue just after 8:30 a.m.

When crews arrived, the fire had spread through most of the home and a side door was blocked by a stack of tires.

Four fighters working to protect two vacant homes on either side of the burning house had to run for their lives when a wall fell to the ground.

Drivers on the city's South Side reported seeing smoke and flames from blocks away.

No one was injured.

The home is a total loss according to investigators.

Investigators are looking for the cause of the fire.