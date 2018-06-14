Mahoning OVI Task Force plans checkpoint tonight

The Mahoning Valley OVI Task Force is expected to release information about the exact time and location of tonight's planned checkpoint shortly before the checkpoint begins.

According to a media release from the Task Force, the checkpoint will be held somewhere in Mahoning County on Friday to intercept impaired drivers.

The task force has in the past revealed exact times and locations shortly before the checkpoint is scheduled to begin.

In 1990 the U.S. Supreme Court ruled that holding sobriety checkpoints without first notifying drivers would violate the Constitution's provision barring illegal search and seizure.

In their ruling, however, the justices did not spell out what they considered to be adequate notification.

That same year, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration published recommended procedures for OVI checkpoints which included notifying the media of the planned roadblocks.

There will also be local saturation patrols throughout Mahoning County during the checkpoint.