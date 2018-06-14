Bazetta Police Officer fired following alleged assault - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

By Mike Gauntner, Online Content Manager
BAZETTA TWP., Ohio -

A Bazetta Township Police Officer accused of assaulting his ex-girlfriend has been fired for conduct unbecoming an officer.

Township Police Chief Michael Hovis says that Officer Dylan Herrick was terminated on Tuesday after an investigation into a June 6 incident at the Meadowbrook Avenue SE home of his former girlfriend.

According to investigators, the 27-year-old woman said that Herrick choked her and pushed her face into a car door during an argument. The woman said that Herrick threatened to shoot her when she said she was going to call the police.

A report compiled by Chief Hovis says Herrick allegedly kicked in a door at her home and damaged a security light.

According to Hovis, he had given Herrick an opportunity to resign from the department when he received a text containing a photo from Herrick's Facebook page with the message “Chief Hovis You're a corrupt m----r f----r”.

Cheif Hovis says he attached the message to the Herrick case file.

Hovis says Herrick was ordered to turn in his bulletproof vest and has been terminated.

