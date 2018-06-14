Several crews in Canfield battle garage fire after explosion - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Several crews in Canfield battle garage fire after explosion

By Lauren Stebelton, Multi Media Producer
CANFIELD, Ohio -

Half a dozen crews helped battle a large garage fire in Canfield Thursday afternoon.

The fire department told 21 News said people inside the garage were cutting up an old gas tank on Palmyra Road around 2:45 pm when it exploded.

Officials said no one was injured. 

