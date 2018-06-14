Local personal defense courses see an up tick in interest

Two recent incidents in Mill Creek MetroParks, one where a woman reported being attacked, have sparked more interest in local self-defense courses.

Canfield Assistant Police Chief Scott Weamer teaches personal safety on the side and says he's noticed an uptick in interest.

He said self-protection goes above and beyond physical training to include mental preparedness and even body language since most criminals are looking for an easy target.

"So how do you walk? How do you carry yourself; confidence, head up, eyes forward, making brief eye contact with people," explained Weamer.

Weamer suggests if someone does approach you, give them a loud verbal command to "stop." He said it lets them know you are confident and aware of your surroundings. If they continue toward you, turn and run creating more distance.

