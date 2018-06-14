Father and son answer charges to a beating and robbing in Youngs - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Father and son answer charges to a beating and robbing in Youngstown

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio -

A father and son answered to charges related to the beating and robbing of a 73-year-old Youngstown man in January.

John Wagner, 31, and his father Russell Wagner, 58, allegedly broke into the 73-year-old's East Midlothian Boulevard house.

They then allegedly tied him up and beat him.

They are also accused of driving off in the victim's truck, taking all of his firearms and other weapons with them. 

