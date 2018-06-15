Brownlee Woods and Struthers libraries to remain open

After nearly two years of discussions, Mahoning County Library officials have decided not to merge branches in Brownlee Woods, Campbell, and Struthers.

At the library board's regular Thursday meeting, Library Executive Director Aimee Fifarek said the Brownlee Woods and Struthers branches would remain open in their current locations and that work would be done to increase usage.

Plans for the Campbell Library remain unchanged. A Library Express is currently located in the D'Amato Field House and the new Campbell Branch Library in Campbell Schools' new center is expected to open in 2019.

Fifarek explained to the Library Board that the Library would continue to operate both Brownlee Woods and Struthers libraries in their current locations and to find ways to improve services and increase usage, thus resolving the merger question at this time.

Both buildings are structurally sound and in good condition. She suggested reviewing services and the internal layout of these buildings to determine changes that would be beneficial to providing services the Library has found to be popular in other locations, such as improved meeting room space and additional programming, along with addressing any needed repairs.

Ms. Fifarek told the Board she had met with officials in Struthers and hopes to work closely with them to develop targeted services and partnerships with the Struthers schools, to increase usage. Once the new program is launched in Struthers, PLYMC staff will work on updates for Brownlee Woods. These efforts will be reviewed for effectiveness after one year.