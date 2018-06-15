Grove City man guilty on all counts in child sex offense case

A Grove City man faces sentencing in September after being convicted of committing sex offenses against three children.

A jury in Mercer County Common Pleas court returned a verdict on Thursday, finding 34-year-old Jeffrey Norcross guilty on all counts.

Norcross faced fifteen counts in all, including indecent assault, corruption of minors, rape, and sexual assault.

Police arrested Norcross in September after a victim told authorities that he had raped her and forced her to perform sex acts on him from the time she was eight-years-old until she turned fourteen.

According to a criminal complaint, that investigation led them to another alleged victim who told police that when she was 17-years-old Norcross walked in while she was taking a shower and touched her genitals.

A third girl said when she was sleeping at the Norcross home last year, she awoke to find him with his hand underneath her underwear.

Both the second and third alleged victims say Norcross touched their breasts and buttocks on previous occasions.

Norcross is scheduled to be sentenced by Judge Robert Yeatts on September 24.