17-year-old boy shot in leg in Warren Township Friday night

Posted: Updated:
By Sydney Perez, Multi-Media Producer
A shooting took place Friday night near 6th Street and Todd Avenue in Warren Township.

Chief Bishop of the Warren Township Police Department tells 21 News that they received a call from a hospital Friday night stating that a 17-year-old boy had been shot in the leg.

According to Chief Bishop, the boys' injuries were non-life threatening and he has been released from the hospital. 

After the shooting, Chief Bishop states that two people, who are cousins, reported they heard gunshots near 6th Avenue around the time the shooting would have taken place. 

It has also been reported to police that an unknown driver took the boy, who was shot in the leg, to the hospital. 

The shooting is still under investigation and no arrests have been made.

Stay with 21 News for updates.

