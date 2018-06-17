Warren discusses raising age for tobacco sales to 21

Recently, Warren has been talking about raising the age for tobacco sales to 21.

Councilwoman, Helen Rucker, told 21 News that there will be a meeting on Tuesday, June 19, at 5:00 p.m. to discuss the issue.

The meeting will be held in Warren in the Council Caucus Room of the Warren Police Department.

Councilwoman Rucker said that the discussion to raise the age came about when a representative from Trumbull County Health approached the mayor.

Helen said she then decided to hold a meeting and take the discussion in front of the health and welfare committee.

The councilwoman told 21 News that throughout the meeting they will discuss whether they should move forward with this change.

A number of cities have already adopted this legislation, but those cities are charter cities.

According to Helen, Warren is a statutory city, meaning it is bound by Ohio law. Warren does not have rule over state law.

The meeting on Tuesday is simply to discuss with the law and health departments the pros and cons, as well as how or if they can even go forward with it.

Councilwoman Rucker told 21 News that a report will be given to the public after the research is analyzed from the meeting.

