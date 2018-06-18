From revving to rare it was here at the Shenango Valley Father's Day car show. The total horsepower here off the hook.

Jim Kistler polished his very rare 1964 Studebaker Avanti to put on display for folks to enjoy.

Kisler who is from Cortland explained, "I started working on cars when I was just out of high school. As soon as I could get something that would run better I would make it run even better."



The mix of cars and father day was magical for the thousands attending what is a family tradition for many.

One young boy wanted to sit inside. His mom told him he couldn't. Glenn Gault from Howland said, "The cars spa generation after generation. There are cars from our fathers time, our time, and cars of the future here. The showdown here is one all dads want to come to because they've got the great old cars and a lot of the newer cars."



We asked the father of Adealyn to reflect on fatherhood.

Sam Troyer said, "It is definitely a life-changing experience. I've never experienced anything like it before. Truly Amazing."

His wife Megan shared what she loves about her dad that they were spending the day with.

Megan emphasized, "My dad is a pretty awesome guy. He's silly so he makes life fun."

Her dad has some fatherly advise for others about whatever road life takes them down. Dan Cutshall said, "Just have a good heart and love your family. Do the best you can with them."

Frank Baker who stopped for lunch with his boys Tyson, and Carson, says his dad has been the best role model.

For he and thousands of others, the tradition is much more than a car show.

It's about making memories that last for a lifetime.

Tyson already loves cars and his son Carson was named after the two things he loves best his sons and cars.

Baker said, "I want to impart the same values and respect in my sons that my dad taught me. We are here making memories. I'm always trying to do something with them so when I'm gone they can always have that memory of us doing things together.

The show is put on by the Shenango Valley Region of Antique Automobile Club of America.