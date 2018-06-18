Man charged with watching porn at Youngstown soup kitchen

Police have charged a Youngstown man who is accused of watching pornography on computers at an organization that serves meals and provides other help to those in need.

According to a police report, officers were called early Saturday when 36-year-old Chad Kimble refused to leave the Community Kitchen on Mahoning Avenue.

Once there, police learned that Kimble was allegedly using the community computers to watch pornography in plain view of other patrons at 6:00 a.m. in the morning.

After being told to turn off the porn, patrons told police that Kimble went into “a tirade” over his rights and what he could and could not watch.

Police say they arrested Kimble after he refused to leave the kitchen.

Kimble was put in a police cruiser and dropped off about a mile and a half away from the kitchen.

He was given a summons to appear in court to answer a charge of trespassing.