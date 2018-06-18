Chicken Alfredo, lube brought to sex sting ends in jail sentence

A 23-year-old man turned himself over to the Mahoning County Jail on Monday, ready to begin serving a seven-day sentence behind bars, after pleading guilty to trying to have sex with an underage boy.

Albert Maruna IV was originally charged with three charges of importuning, four charges on disseminating matter harmful to juveniles and one charge of possessing criminal tools.

He was sentenced on Friday to seven days in the Mahoning County Jail, to begin on Monday, June 18th.

Following the stint in jail, Maruna will also be required to be on house arrest for 120 days, probation for three years, and will be required to register as a Tier 1 sex offender.

Police say Maruna, who was a Youngstown State University student at the time, had agreed to meet a 15-year-old boy he met on a dating app in Austintown. The minor was actually an undercover officer from Austintown.

According to police, the undercover officer told Maruna several times that he was only 15-years-old.

Police said through the dating app and through texting, Maruna sent several nude pictures of himself and said he wanted to have sex with the person he thought was a teen.

When the two agreed to meet, Maruna said he would bring Sprite, chicken alfredo, and lube, according to police.

Maruna was arrested after he showed up at the agreed meeting spot carrying an iPhone, a MAC book, three zip drives, a bottle of Astroglide lubrication, Vaseline lotion, two bottles of sprite and chicken alfredo in a Tupperware container.

Police said Maruna admitted to sending the nude photos and came to Austintown hoping to have sex with a juvenile.