Chicken Alfredo, lube brought to sex sting ends in jail sentence

Senator Sherrod Brown and Senator Rob Portman helped secure more than $7 million for Camp Ravenna's Joint Military Training Center in two defense bills.More >>
A Columbiana County man has been sentenced to 6 to 12 months in prison for driving a large dump truck into the gate of the Pittsburgh FBI Field Office.More >>
The Salvation Army of Greenville is hosting a summer feeding program, thanks to a sizable donation from Tostitos.More >>
Staff Right Services, LLC is hosting a hiring event on Tuesday.More >>
Authorities say police responded to a report of man and woman fighting in the street in a Cleveland suburb and one man was shot and two officers were injured.More >>
Nearly 10,000 people marched and danced along the streets of downtown Columbus while an even bigger crowd looked on during the city's Stonewall Columbus Pride Parade.More >>
A program to pay homeless people to pick up trash in an Ohio neighborhood could begin soon.More >>
Police say an Ohio man shot and killed another man who was attacking a woman with an ax.More >>
A man who gave prosecutors an envelope containing feces is heading to prison for an armed robbery in Pennsylvania.More >>
Authorities say a 4-year-old Pennsylvania girl abducted from her bedroom and sexually assaulted by a stranger told them "a monster took me when I was sleeping."More >>
A strong storm has pounded parts of Pennsylvania, damaging buildings, overturning cars and downing trees and power lines.More >>
A southwest Ohio sheriff says a man who fired at deputies during an hours-long standoff has turned his gun on himself, and a woman has been found dead inside the home.More >>
Six restaurants in West Virginia and Ohio have been ordered to pay $111,000 in back pay and damages to 27 workers for minimum wage and overtime violations.More >>
Police say a teenager who took a stolen, loaded gun to a Maryland high school near Washington has been charged as an adult with several offenses.More >>
