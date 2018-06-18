Report: Youngstown man again caught watching porn on public computer

A Youngstown man who was caught watching pornography on YSU library computers last fall is accused of doing the same thing again at a local soup kitchen.

According to a police report, officers were called early Saturday when 36-year-old Chad Kimble refused to leave the Community Kitchen on Mahoning Avenue.

Once there, police learned that Kimble was allegedly using the community computers to watch pornography in plain view of other patrons at 6:00 a.m. in the morning.

After being told to turn off the porn, patrons told police that Kimble went into “a tirade” over his rights and what he could and could not watch.

Police say they arrested Kimble after he refused to leave the kitchen.

The arresting officer gave Kimble a court summons on a trespassing charge and dropped him off about a mile and a half away from the kitchen.

According to court records, this is the same Chad Kimble who in September of last year was sentenced to thirty days in jail after pleading guilty to a charge of criminal trespassing.

Kimble was arrested after Youngstown State University police officers were called to Maag Library after someone complained that he was watching pornography on the university computers.

Police say they asked Kimble for his student ID and he informed them that he was not a student.

According to a police report, Kimble had received a previous warning for trespassing in August.