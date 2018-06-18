Three Hermitage officers injured while suspect attempts to take cop's gun

Hermitage Police say one officer was taken to the emergency room and two others were hurt during a scuffle with a man attempting to run from police.

According to the police department, 38-year-old Justin Kirkwood is facing several charges including aggravated assault, resisting arrest, attempting to disarm a police officer, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Hermitage Police say officers came upon Kirkwood after his truck had run over a curb on the Shenango Valley Freeway near Hermitage Road and become stuck.

A release from the department says that an officer determined that Kirkwood was under the influence.

Police say that following field sobriety tests, Kirkwood refused to comply with officers, scuffled with them, and then ran off.

The release says officer began chasing Kirkwood and "had to taser him several times and deploy pepper spray to attempt to handcuff him."

A third officer arrived and attempted to help detain Kirkwood, according to police, however, during the scuffle, Kirkwood struck one officer in the bridge of the nose and attempted to remove this officer's gun from its holster.

A release says all officers received cuts and scrapes, however, one was treated at a nearby Emergency Room.

The officer was later released.

Police say during a search of Kirkwood's vehicle, officers found "drug paraphernalia commonly associated with crack-cocaine usage". The release says Kirkwood later admitted to using crack-cocaine.

Kirkwood was arraigned in court Monday morning and is being held in the Mercer County Jail on a $250,000 bond.

Hermitage Police say that at the time of his HPD arrest, Kirkwood was out on bond for an unrelated simple assault and strangulation charge filed by Shenango Township Police, West Middlesex from an incident in May.