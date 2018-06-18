Record setting number of freshman apply at YSU this Fall

The number of freshman applicants this Fall is the highest in Youngstown State University history.

So why are potential students migrating to Penguin country?

Since the Fall of 2014 until now the number of freshman applicants at Youngstown State has increased by nearly 200%.

And not only are there more freshman applicants than ever enrolling in the history of the university, the quality of those students when it comes to the Honors College and the number of those receiving scholarships has also dramatically improved.

On Monday, hundreds of potential students gathered on campus, many with their parents to attend Crash Day. They were checking out what YSU's campus has to offer when it comes to higher education.

Krista Semich of Champion is considering YSU, "It was amazing just being able to see all the opportunities I could have for college. And places I could go and different majors I could study."

Krista's father Jim Semich was also impressed with what he saw, "I just love the layout of the campus, just how everything's the right size."

Gary Swegan is YSU's Associate Vice-President of Enrollment, Planning and Management, and says YSU has worked hard to keep it's tuition costs down and President Jim Tressel in the last four years is being credited with bringing a renewed energy.

"As folks were walking in you know this morning I heard Dayton and Columbus and Cincinnati. We've got folks from Pennsylvania and New York and Puerto Rico," Swegan said.

And along with more students enrolling, the quality of those students has also improved.

"Four years ago we had 96 freshmen as part of the honors college in thre freshmen class, last year 333, and those 333 were as good or better than the 96 four years ago," according to Swegan.

Quantity plus quality that continues to breed excellence at YSU.