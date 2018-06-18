Mill Creek MetroPark leaders review police patrols

In light of two recent incidents in Mill Creek MetroParks, the park's executive director and police chief are reviewing how they patrol the park.

Monday night, the park's board of commissioners met for the first time since a woman reported a man was following her and masturbating. There was no discussion in the meeting on safety, but the president of the commission said park leaders are always considering ways to make the park safer. He said recently they've received a number of suggestions, but some may not be practical.

"For example, if we were going to have cameras and we have 47 miles of trails, and we put a camera every 100 yards that's 799 cameras," said President of the Board of Park Commissioners, Lee Frey.

The park's executive director, Aaron Young, said at this point he is not recommending any policy changes for the board to consider. He also said some information will be kept under wraps, so they do not alert criminals of their plans.

He reminds park goers to report any suspicious activity as soon as they see it.