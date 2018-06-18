Staff Right hosting on-site interviews for open positions Tuesday

Staff Right Services, LLC is hosting a hiring event on Tuesday.

The open house will be at the company offices on Elm Road NE in Warren from 12 p.m. until 6 p.m.

Company officials say there are immediate openings for laborers, production, millwrights, stockroom, crane operators, and warehouse associates.

Managers will be conducting on-site interviews.

Applications will be available.

If you can't make it to the open house, you can call (330) 372-0280 to schedule an appointment.