CDC: Melon recalled from Hermitage, Garrettsville, Minerva stores

By Mike Gauntner, Online Content Manager
WASHINGTON -

Three stores around the Valley are among those in Ohio, Pennsylvania and 20 other states where melon has been recalled due to possible salmonella contamination.

The FDA, CDC, along with state and local officials are investigating a multi-state outbreak of Salmonella Adelaide infections.

CDC reports that fruit salad mixes that include pre-cut melons are a likely source of the outbreak.

Caito Foods, LLC has voluntarily recalled fruit salad mixes that contain pre-cut melons to prevent further distribution of potentially contaminated products.

A list of the locations where the products were sold includes D'Onofrio's, 1749 North Hermitage Road, Hermitage, Pa.; Sky Plaza IGA, 8283 Windham St., Garrettsville, Ohio; and Kishman's IGA, 202 East High Street, Minerva, Ohio.

The products were packaged in clear, plastic clamshell containers under several different brands or labels and distributed to Costco, Jay C, Kroger, Payless, Owen’s, Sprouts, Trader Joe’s, Walgreens, Walmart, Whole Foods/Amazon. Other retail locations may be added to the list.

Products have been distributed in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, North Carolina, North Dakota, Ohio, Pennsylvania, South Dakota, Tennessee, Virginia, West Virginia, and Wisconsin.

Most people infected with Salmonella develop diarrhea, fever, and abdominal cramps. Most infections usually last 4 to 7 days and most people recover without treatment. However. some people develop diarrhea so severe that they need to be hospitalized.

The CDC reports that 60 people in five Midwestern states have become ill. Among 47 people with information available, thirty-one cases have been hospitalized.

The 60 illnesses occurred within the period of April 30, 2018, to May 28, 2018.

The FDA is working with CDC, along with state partners to trace back the pre-cut melons to identify the source to determine the full distribution of pre-cut melons, and to learn more about the potential route of contamination.

As this is an ongoing investigation, the FDA will update this page as more information becomes available, such as product information, epidemiological results, and recalls.

The FDA is advising consumers to discard any recalled products purchased at the listed locations. The FDA is sharing this information with consumers as soon as possible and additional distribution information may be added as it becomes available.

Consumers may wish to ask a firm directly if the recalled product was available for sale.

Consumers who have symptoms of Salmonella infection should contact their healthcare provider to report their symptoms and receive care.  

The latest list of stores affected by the recall can be found here:

