Inmates accused of kidnapping fellow inmate

By Mike Gauntner, Online Content Manager
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio -

Two prison inmates described as repeat violent offenders face new charges after allegedly kidnapping a fellow inmate so they could be moved out of the private prison in Youngstown.

Thirty-three-year-old Michael Shane and 31-year-old Harley Rawson pleaded not guilty on Tuesday to charges of kidnapping and possession of a weapon under detention.

Both men were indicted by the Mahoning County Grand Jury after allegedly holding another inmate against his will at the Northeast Ohio Correctional Facility in Youngstown on April 11.

Investigators tell 21 News the men committed the alleged crime in order to be transferred to another prison.

Both men were moved to the Southern Ohio Correctional Facility in Lucasville, Ohio.

Shane is serving a 20-year sentence for attempted murder. Rawson is in prison for seven years following a robbery conviction.

