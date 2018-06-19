Austintown mom pleads not guilty after infant suffers skull frac - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Austintown mom pleads not guilty after infant suffers skull fractures

By Lauren Stebelton, Multi Media Producer
AUSTINTOWN TWP., Ohio -

An Austintown mom was arraigned in court Tuesday after an incident from more than a year ago which left her infant with skull fractures. 

Anita Hahn, 20, pleaded not guilty to her charge of endangering children and waived her right to a speedy trial. 

Hahn was arrested back in April on a warrant stemming from an incident in February of last year in which Hahn took her two-month-old child to the emergency room. 

According to a police report, Hahn took the infant to the hospital and told healthcare workers that she did not know how her son got the fractures. 

At that time, officers began investigating, at which point Hahn allegedly told them that she was sleeping when a man who lived with them woke her up to say that there was something wrong with the child's head. 

Officers said hospital workers told them that there was so much swelling in the child's brain that his ear was being bent down. 

Hahn told officers that she had taken the baby to St. Elizabeth in Boardman but was sent home. 

During the course of their investigation, officers said they interviewed friends and family members who argued that the man with whom Hahn was living had been known to beat her. 

Police said the child was transferred to a neurological specialist unit of Akron Children's Hospital in Akron. 

There is no word if the man listed in the police reports who was allegedly caring for the baby on the night of the incident has been charged or arrested. 

Hahn's $8,000 bond is continued. Her jury trial is scheduled to begin on June 25. 

