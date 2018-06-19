Austintown mom pleads not guilty after infant suffers skull fractures

The FDA is now advising to not eat and discard any Kellogg's Honey Smacks cereal regardless of size or "best if used by" dates after a salmonella outbreak.More >>
21 News is learning more about a plane crash that claimed the lives of six people after it crashed into Lake Erie after a Cleveland Cavaliers game.More >>
The Valley's representatives in Washington are reacting to the arrest of 146 people during Tuesday's immigration roundup at the Salem Fresh Mark plant.More >>
A child's mind is like a sponge, but when they aren't learning in the classroom, they could be falling behind. The weeks from May until August when children are away from the classroom could mean trouble for their education.More >>
A teenager has been caught on surveillance video in Philadelphia throwing a whiskey bottle at a passing van, shattering a window and hitting a 10-year-old boy in the head.More >>
Pennsylvania's highest court is holding up the public release of a grand jury report expected to reveal details of widespread sexual abuse, dating back decades, by Roman Catholic priests in six dioceses across the state.More >>
Federal and local authorities are seeking a Pennsylvania man on allegations that he threatened several government officials, including President Trump.More >>
A massive barn fire in Ohio has killed about 5,000 pigs.More >>
Ohio State University says it's shutting down its three-year-old Sexual Civility and Empowerment unit after finding it didn't properly document and report students' sexual assault complaints.More >>
Police say a motorcyclist involved in a road rage confrontation in Ohio threw a piece of concrete into a car and broke a woman's jaw.More >>
A former high school physical education teacher in Ohio has been sentenced to 30 days in jail for having sex with three students.More >>
The Philadelphia Zoo has welcomed a baby giraffe.More >>
Every year in North America as spring turns to summer, fireflies emerge in parks, forests and backyards.More >>
Authorities say police shot and killed a 17-year-old boy during a traffic stop that followed a shooting in western Pennsylvania.More >>
