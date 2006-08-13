Current Job Openings

DIGITAL EDITOR/PHOTOGRAPHER - PROMOTION DEPARTMENT - WFMJ Television has an immediate opening for a digital editor/photographer station promotion position. Candidate should have working knowledge of Adobe Creative Cloud, be PC and MAC proficient and be able to operate DLSR cameras for both photography and video purposes. Basic audio knowledge preferred. Candidate must be able to work under deadline pressures and possess a college degree or the equivalent work experience. Applicant must be able to legally and safely operate a motor vehicle in accordance with applicable driving rules and regulations. Please send resumes to Jack Grdic GM, PO Box 689, Youngstown OH 44501-0689. WFMJ Television, Inc is an equal opportunity employer.
MULTI-MEDIA PRODUCER - WFMJ Television has an immediate opening for a multi-media producer. Responsibilities including producing daily newscasts and writing and publishing news stories to the station's websites and social media sites . Serious candidates will have a background in Journalism, strong writing skills, the ability to meet multiple daily deadlines, good organizational skills, demonstrated social media skills and previous newsroom experience. This is not an IT position, it's a position requiring a News/Journalism/Writing background. Interested candidates should send a cover letter, resume, writing samples and references to: Sheila Miller, Executive Producer, WFMJ, email: smill@wfmj.com. Regular mail: Sheila Miller, WFMJ Executive Producer, PO Box 689, Youngstown, Ohio, 44501, WFMJ Television, Inc is an equal opportunity employer.
ONLINE CONTENT MANAGER - 21 WFMJ has an immediate opening for an Online News Content Manager. Writing and Journalism background required. Responsibilities include; writing daily web content, managing social media accounts, publishing news feeds online, adding collateral content to web stories, re-configuring pages as required, creating slideshows, posting raw video to web and social sites and developing original web content. Send resume, references and links to: Mona Alexander, WFMJ News Director, mona@wfmj.com. WFMJ Television, Inc is an equal opportunity employer.
The County Fair is a lifelong tradition for many in Columbiana County. Adults who once enjoyed rides at the fair now take their children to experience the fun. After the State fair accident, 21 news asked some Colombiana County parents how they felt about letting their kids on the rides next week at the County Fair.More >>
With franchise fatigue already setting in for some, a bit of new mutant blood could help to stir things up.More >>
Prime members may have tantalizing new benefits when Amazon's acquisition of Whole Foods Market closes.More >>
‘Super Mario Odyssey’ will surprise and delight you at every turnMore >>
A host of new drugs that appear to prevent migraine headaches are in the final stages of testing and approval in the United States.More >>
People who drink at even moderate levels may see some of their mental skills slip faster as they age, a new study suggests.More >>
Many barriers can keep people from psychotherapy, such as cost or the availability of a qualified health provider.More >>
Families seeking to cool off don't expect to pick up a nasty infection. Yet, outbreaks of a diarrhea-causing parasitic infection have doubled in recent years at swimming pools and water playgrounds in the United StatesMore >>
Check out weather related pics from our viewers! Please send your pics to weatherpics@wfmj.com.More >>
Looking to go to a movie? Check out the latest movie trailers!More >>
21 WFMJ and WBCB are proud sponsors of River Rock at the Amp. Click the link for the full schedule of concerts.More >>
An Ohio sheriff says a male suspect shot multiple times by a deputy and a police officer after striking the police officer with his car has died.More >>
Police are looking for two men suspected of spreading feces on the walls, floors and ceiling of a restroom in a Pennsylvania supermarket.More >>
A coroner says a Pennsylvania farmer has been killed by one of his own bulls.More >>
Police say a driver has been hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after he was shot on an Ohio highway.More >>
A patient suffered serious burns over most of her body when a chair and her gown caught fire in her room at a central Pennsylvania hospital.More >>
A Pennsylvania man has been jailed on charges he ran over his wife after she fell from their vehicle which police say he was driving erratically while drunk.More >>
Police say a man was shot by his father during a domestic dispute in Pennsylvania.More >>
Someone is stealing a western Pennsylvania town's welcome signs.More >>
Police say 5 people have been hospitalized after a car crashed into a horse and buggy in Pennsylvania.More >>
Police say a man has died after accidentally shooting himself in his car and then chasing and shooting his girlfriend before collapsing on a central Ohio street.More >>
An Ohio sheriff is encouraging county fairgoers to try police scenarios in a firearms training simulator, hoping they'll better understand the split-second decisions that officers make about firing their weapons.More >>
Two Ohio college students who connected on Tinder have finally met after three years of excuses on the dating platform.More >>
