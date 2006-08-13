Current Job Openings - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Current Job Openings

DIGITAL EDITOR/PHOTOGRAPHER - PROMOTION DEPARTMENT - WFMJ Television has an immediate opening for a digital editor/photographer station promotion position.  Candidate should have working knowledge of Adobe Creative Cloud, be PC and MAC proficient and be able to operate DLSR cameras for both photography and video purposes.  Basic audio knowledge preferred. Candidate must be able to work under deadline pressures and possess a college degree or the equivalent work experience.  Applicant must be able to legally and safely operate a motor vehicle in accordance with applicable driving rules and regulations. Please send resumes to Jack Grdic GM, PO Box 689, Youngstown OH 44501-0689.  WFMJ Television, Inc is an equal opportunity employer.

MULTI-MEDIA PRODUCER - WFMJ Television has an immediate opening for a multi-media producer. Responsibilities including producing daily newscasts and writing and publishing news stories to the station's websites and social media sites . Serious candidates will have a background in Journalism, strong writing skills, the ability to meet multiple daily deadlines, good organizational skills, demonstrated social media skills and previous newsroom experience. This is not an IT position, it's a position requiring a News/Journalism/Writing background. Interested candidates should send a cover letter, resume, writing samples and references to: Sheila Miller, Executive Producer, WFMJ, email: smill@wfmj.com. Regular mail: Sheila Miller, WFMJ Executive Producer, PO Box 689, Youngstown, Ohio, 44501, WFMJ Television, Inc is an equal opportunity employer.

ONLINE CONTENT MANAGER - 21 WFMJ has an immediate opening for an Online News Content Manager.  Writing and Journalism background required.  Responsibilities include; writing daily web content, managing social media accounts, publishing news feeds online, adding collateral content to web stories, re-configuring pages as required, creating slideshows, posting raw video to web and social sites and developing original web content.  Send resume, references and links to: Mona Alexander, WFMJ News Director, mona@wfmj.com.  WFMJ Television, Inc is an equal opportunity employer.

    Thrill ride was OK'd hours before deadly state fair accident

    The Ohio State Fair will be open Thursday, a day after one person was killed and seven others were injured when an "aggressive thrill" ride broke apart.More >>
    Howland five car crash sends several to hospital

    At least two people were taken to different hospitals following a crash involving five vehicles at the intersection of State Route 82 and Howland Wilson Road SE in Howland.  Dispatchers say four cars sustained heavy damage in the accident that happened around 5:20 p.m. Thursday. According to police, the crash happened after a driver committed a left turn violation. Police said that the two drivers who were injured did not appear to be seriously hurt. Traffic was back up ...More >>
    Youngstown council OKs contracts for Covelli, amphitheater

    Youngstown City Council approved new contracts with the operator of the Covelli Centre to continue running it as well as the planned amphitheater. The vote was 5-2 for JAC Management Group to manage and provide the food and beverage service at both locations for five years starting in 2018. Anita Davis and Nate Pinkard voted no.  Mayor John McNally said that some of the entities interested in naming rights and sponsorships of the amphitheater trust JAC's president and wanted to...More >>
