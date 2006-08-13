Current Job Openings

DIGITAL EDITOR/PHOTOGRAPHER - PROMOTION DEPARTMENT - WFMJ Television has an immediate opening for a digital editor/photographer station promotion position. Candidate should have working knowledge of Adobe Creative Cloud, be PC and MAC proficient and be able to operate DLSR cameras for both photography and video purposes. Basic audio knowledge preferred. Candidate must be able to work under deadline pressures and possess a college degree or the equivalent work experience. Applicant must be able to legally and safely operate a motor vehicle in accordance with applicable driving rules and regulations. Please send resumes to Jack Grdic GM, PO Box 689, Youngstown OH 44501-0689. WFMJ Television, Inc is an equal opportunity employer.

MULTI-MEDIA PRODUCER - WFMJ Television has an immediate opening for a multi-media producer. Responsibilities including producing daily newscasts and writing and publishing news stories to the station's websites and social media sites . Serious candidates will have a background in Journalism, strong writing skills, the ability to meet multiple daily deadlines, good organizational skills, demonstrated social media skills and previous newsroom experience. This is not an IT position, it's a position requiring a News/Journalism/Writing background. Interested candidates should send a cover letter, resume, writing samples and references to: Sheila Miller, Executive Producer, WFMJ, email: smill@wfmj.com. Regular mail: Sheila Miller, WFMJ Executive Producer, PO Box 689, Youngstown, Ohio, 44501, WFMJ Television, Inc is an equal opportunity employer.

ONLINE CONTENT MANAGER - 21 WFMJ has an immediate opening for an Online News Content Manager. Writing and Journalism background required. Responsibilities include; writing daily web content, managing social media accounts, publishing news feeds online, adding collateral content to web stories, re-configuring pages as required, creating slideshows, posting raw video to web and social sites and developing original web content. Send resume, references and links to: Mona Alexander, WFMJ News Director, mona@wfmj.com. WFMJ Television, Inc is an equal opportunity employer.