Feed Our Valley - Mission Statement

The Canfield little league baseball team punched their ticket to the district championship game on Sunday with a 10-0 win over Boardman.More >>
A blind man from Warren says he was robbed by someone who knocked on the door claiming they were from the police department. According to a police report, 45-year-old Larry Smith Jr. said he was house-sitting a home on the 800 block of Palmyra Road SW early Thursday morning when he heard a knock on the door from someone identifying themselves as Warren Police. Smith said when he opened the door, the visitor told him to place his hand behind his back. The victim says he complie...More >>
Wednesday night, a motorcycle crash took the life of 28-year-old Leon Hobbs, just days after starting a new business with his fiancee. "So now I have to accept the fact that my son will not see his father again and I have to accept the fact that this business that he and I started together, I have to run it by myself," said Brittany Williams, Hobb's fiancee. Brittany and her fiancé`e Leon, had a vision to open up a faith based store t...More >>
The process is underway for a judge to determine if a 15-year-old accused of shooting a Youngstown woman should be tried as an adult or a juvenile. Ellen Zban, the victim, says she supports the prosecutor's position for Jhamiere Mann Clarke to be tried as an adult.More >>
Gerrit Cole pitched six strong innings and hit a tiebreaking two-run single to lead the Pittsburgh Pirates to a 5-2 victory over the Philadelphia Phillies on Wednesday night.More >>
Cory Spangenberg hit a two-run homer, Luis Perdomo won his third straight start and the San Diego Padres got another rare road win, beating Cleveland 6-2 on Wednesday night as the Indians were again without manager...More >>
Aaron Nola struck out eight in seven splendid innings, Freddy Galvis and Maikel Franco hit two-run homers and the Philadelphia Phillies beat the Pittsburgh Pirates 4-0 Monday night.More >>
The Poland 11-12-year-old little league softball team advanced to the state tournament with a 7-6 win over Canfield at the Field of Dreams complex.More >>
Kyle Stanley got up-and-down for par from just over the 18th green to win the Quicken Loans National on the first hole of a playoff with Charles Howell III.More >>
Recreational marijuana sales have exceeded the expectations of Las Vegas area store owners.More >>
