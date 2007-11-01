Feed Our Valley - Mission Statement

In 2007, 21 News became aware of a growing problem in our Valley - hunger. And instead of just reporting on the problem, we created “Project: Feed Our Valley.”

Now known as “Feed Our Valley,” the public service effort in now in its 10th year. “Feed Our Valley” has educated people about hunger in our community.

It's also been a "call to action" to raise vital donations of food and money in order to feed our hungry neighbors.

The beneficiary of this 21 News project is Second Harvest Food Bank of the Mahoning Valley; a local organization which fills 15,000 food requests each week.

Alarmingly, that number has more than doubled since 2007, when the Food Bank filled 7,400 requests per week.

Currently, Second Harvest has 148 member agencies which distribute food to people in Mahoning, Trumbull and Columbiana counties.

Most people think that hunger is an inner-city problem. But poverty is also on the rise in the suburbs and in rural areas of our community. 21 News continues to dispel myths about hunger and provide opportunities for viewers to help.

“Feed Our Valley” promises to be a true community effort with events throughout the year, encouraging local businesses and individuals to join the fight against hunger.