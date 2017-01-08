Stir It Up: Regina's Chilli

Regina’s Chili

2 pounds ground beef

2 to 3 tablespoons canola oil

1 large sweet onion, chopped

1 green pepper, chopped

1 Habanera pepper, seeded and chopped

2 Jalapeno pepper, seeded and chopped (may use one – 4 ounce can chopped jalapenos)

4 teaspoons garlic, minced

¼ cup chili powder

1 teaspoon salt

1 teaspoon pepper

2 teaspoons sugar

1 tablespoon cumin

1 teaspoon oregano

½ teaspoon cayenne

1 (14.5 ounce) petite diced tomatoes

1 (6 ounce) can tomato paste

½ teaspoon Tabasco sauce

1 (12 ounce) lager beer

1 (8 ounce) can tomato sauce

2 or 3 (15 ounce) can kidney beans

1 cup chicken or beef broth – optional: as needed if chili too thick

2 tablespoons corn meal – optional as needed if chili is too thin

Toppings: shredded Mexican mixed cheese and sour cream

Chop all vegetables that will be needed in this recipe. In the bottom of your largest pot, fry ground beef until browned. A potato masher is a really good tool to use while cooking beef so it is well crumbled. While browning the beef, in a large skillet heat the canola oil and add the onion and peppers and sauté until very tender, almost translucence. In the last minutes, add the garlic and cook just until fragrant. When the beef is browned and crumbled, add the cooked vegetables to the big pot. Mix well and add all the spices, scraping up any bits of browned beef from the bottom of the pot. Add the diced tomatoes, tomato paste, Tabasco sauce, and beer and tomato sauce. Mix swell and taste. Add more salt, pepper, or sugar as needed to suit your taste. Cook at least 30 minutes or allow to simmer longer to blend flavors. I simmer mine at least an hour if not two; stirring occasionally. In the last 10 minutes of cooking add the kidney beans. If the broth is too thick for you, just add chicken or beef broth as needed. If too thin, mix in a little corn meal. Serve topped with a dollop of sour cream and a generous sprinkle of cheese.