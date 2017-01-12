Austintown man claims home intruders demanded 'weed and money'

An Austintown man tells police he woke up early Thursday with someone holding a gun to his head, and someone's voice demanding to know about “weed and money”.

According to a police report, the man was sleeping in the second floor bedroom of a house on the 4200 block of Woodmere Drive at around 3 am when he felt the barrel of the gun pressed against his closed eye.

The victim says that although he believed it wasn't a real gun, he told police he didn't want to take any chances.

The man said he could hear a second person throwing items around the room, talking about “weed and money.”

Once the intruders couldn't find what they came for, the victim says he was struck in the face with the gun and the suspects left the home, taking $46 with them.

The victim's sister, who was downstairs at the time, said she was awakened by a loud noise and called upstairs to her brother.

She tells police she heard someone say “somone's here!” just before she saw three men wearing hooded sweatshirts run down the stairs and out the back door.

When police noted that there seemed to be no signs of forced entry to the home, the victim says that he usually leaves the doors unlocked.

He also told police that although he never saw anyone's face, he believes he recognized the voices as those of people he had played basketball and video games with in the past.

Although police could see red marks on the man's face and neck, he refused any medical treatment.

Police are still investigating.