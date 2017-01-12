Cornersburg family frustrated over discolored tap water

A Cornersburg couple say they've been waiting months for a solution to the discolored water in their home on Glen Oaks Avenue.

Donna Smalldino says her water has had a yellow tinge since early summer. Donna says she won't drink the water and neither will visitors to her home. "It's embarrassing, I have a toilet downstairs that's stained yellow," said Smalldino. "Now she has to use bottled water causing an extra household expense."

The Smalldino's have made numerous calls to the water supplier, the Mahoning Valley Sanitary District. "They know how to deal with it, and that's a quote, but the EPA won't let them do it, according to Donna.

The MVSD says the color comes from iron in the water line and it's a problem for the Smalldino's because their home is at the end of the pipe on a dead end street. The Chief Engineer says they want to use phosphate to coat the pipe.

"We're waiting for the EPA to approve our request to add the chemical phosphate to the water which will protect the pipes and solve the complaints in regards to discolored water," said Tom Holloway of the MVSD. Phosphate is being used safely elsewhere in Ohio so why the delay?

"The EPA review it, they comment back to you, and you address their comments. Until they're satisfied they will not approve the addition of phosphate, Holloway said.

For now the water line is being flushed twice a week. But that's not solving the problem.

"How long to do I have to pay for drinking water? If it's eight months, which it's already been, you can live with it for a while. But now I don't know when the end will be coming," said Donna.

Holloway says they already have the equipment to add the phosphate, and once they receive EPA approval they will start immediately. It will still take up to a few weeks for the chemical to run through the entire distribution system.