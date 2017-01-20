Unions offer information to third shift workers cut at GM Lordstown

As America celebrated the inauguration of a new president, hundreds of Valley workers wondered if the new administration would bring them an opportunity to find a new job.

The jobs of 1,202 unionized workers and 43 salaried workers came to an end at 7 a.m. Friday, when General Motors ended the third production shift that it had been operating since 2010 at the assembly plant in Lordstown.

Before those layoffs, 4,500 people were employed at the plant.

When GM announced in November its decision to only keep two shifts making the Chevy Cruze, the company cited what it called a continuing customer preference shifting from cars to crossover vehicles and trucks.

Sales of what was once GM's best selling car, dipped more than 16% last year, falling from sales of 226,602 units in 2015 to 188,876 units in 2016.

The Cruze grabbed national media attention this month when then President-Elect Donald Trump posted a tweet threatening to slap GM with taxes on Cruze models being made in Mexico.

GM responded by saying all of its Cruze sedans sold in the U.S. are now made in Lordstown, and that only the hatchback versions are imported from Mexico, further claiming that's just a small percentage of the Cruzes sold.

The elimination of the shift at the plant is also having an effect on businesses that supply and support Cruze production.

Lordstown Seating Systems, which makes seats for the Cruze, told 126 employees that they would no longer be needed at the Henn Parkway facility as a result of the Lordstown cutback.

Comprehensive Logistics also announced that they would lay off a significant portion of their workforce due to the elimination of the third shift at GM.

Not even the workers on the remaining two shifts will be at the Lordstown plant next week.

GM says it will shut down operations that week to align production with demand for the Cruze.

Leaders of UAW Local 1112 and Local 1714, which represent workers at the complex are offering members information on resources from the state, along with assistance and instructions concerning unemployment available.

Unemployment benefits:

A Benefit Plans Representative will be available at six meetings, scheduled over three days, which will be held at both union halls. The meetings are designed to help assist members with unemployment, and showcase programs offered through the State of Ohio.

UAW Local 1714, 2121 Salt Springs Road SW, Lordstown

Monday, 1/23/17 1:30pm to 3:30 pm

Tuesday, 1/24/17 10am to 12:00 noon

Wednesday,1/25/17 1:30pm to 3:30 pm

UAW Local 1112, 11471 Reuther Drive SW, Warren (Lordstown) OH

Monday, 1/23/17 10am to 12:00 noon

Tuesday, 1/24/17 1:30pm to 3:30 pm

Wednesday,1/25/17 10am to 12:00 noon

Mortgage assistance:

Save the Dream Ohio, a foreclosure prevention effort, administered by the Ohio Housing Finance Agency (OHFA) and funded by the U.S. Department of the Treasury's Hardest Hit Fund,. It helps homeowners get the assistance needed with mortgages to avoid foreclosure.

Save the Dream representatives will be at the Local 1714 union hall at the below dates and times:

Monday, 1/23/17 12:30pm to 1:30 pm

Tuesday, 1/24/17 12:00noon to 1:00 pm

Wednesday, 1/25/17 12:30pm to 1:30 pm.

Student loan refinancing:

General Motors has partnered with SoFi, student loan refinancing for GM employees, family, and friends, to offer GM employees and their family and friends the opportunity to refinance their student loans through SoFi.com/GM.

Applicants who meet specific eligibility requirements may qualify to consolidate and refinance their student loan(s) at a discounted rate.

To apply, visit SoFi.com/GM. For questions, call 855-456-7634 or email ask@sofi.com.

To learn more about student loan refinancing, SoFi will be hosting 10-15 minute live webinars where members will have the opportunity to ask questions in an anonymous forum. To participate, register at SoFi.com/GMWebinars.

