YSU Activities

Below are the Black History Month activities planned at Youngstown State University.

Friday, Feb. 3, 3 p.m., Math Colloquium. Lincoln Hall, 510. “Singled Out: Using Single-Cell Data to Identify Signaling Trends in Leukemia,” by Dr. Reginald McGee, a second year postdoctoral fellow at the Mathematical Bioscience Institute at Ohio State University. McGee will discuss his research on determining bio-markers for subgroups of acute myeloid leukemia and developing mathematics to better understand signaling pathways dynamics in leukemic cells. Contact Alicia Prieto-Langerica, 330-941-1549.

Saturday, Feb. 4, 12:30 to 4 p.m. African Marketplace, Chestnut Room, Kilcawley Center. Food, vendors and performances. Contact Tiffany M. B. Anderson, 214-283-4719.

Monday, Feb. 6, 5 to 8 p.m. Artist Tim Portlock, Solomon Gallery, Bliss Hall. Tim Portlock was born in Chicago, which inspired his lifelong interest in the dialogue between place and the formation of identity. His current body of work is created using 3D gaming technology to simulate real world and imagined spaces based on the abandoned and foreclosed buildings in biking distance of his home in Philadelphia. Contact Samuel Adu-Poku, 330-941-1866.

Thursday, Feb. 9, 12:30 to 1:45 p.m. Sisters In Law, President’s Suite, Kilcawley Center. Are you interested in a law career? Come see a panel of successful black female attorneys share their experiences in the legal field. Featuring Juve­nile Court Magistrate Carla Baldwin from Youngstown and Baker Bott’s Partner Christa Brown-Sanford from Dallas. Contact Tiffany M. B. Anderson, 214-283-4719.

Sunday, Feb. 12, 2 to 3:30 p.m. Black/Jewish Book & Dialogue Club, Jewish Community Center, 505 Gypsy Lane, Youngstown. Inter-cultural, inter-faith discussion of Rebecca Walker’s Black, White & Jewish: Autobiography of a Shifting Self. In the book, Rebecca Walker attempts to define herself as a soul instead of a symbol created by her parents, Pulitzer Prize-winning writer Alice Walker and attorney Mel Leventhal. Contact Tiffany M. B. Anderson, 214-283-4719.

Monday, Feb. 13, 6 p.m. Screening of the film 13th, James Gallery, Kilcawley Center. Ava DuVernay’s film 13th that exposes the rapid increase of black male incarceration. The film is followed by a panel discussion led by student organizations Sisters with a Vision and the NAACP.

Wednesday, Feb. 15, 6 to 8 p.m. Who Knew, James Gallery, Bliss Hall. The Student Diversity Council hosts refreshments and a game of “Who Knew”. Four groups of participants will answer ques­tions and fill in riddles based on African American leaders. Contact William Blake, 330-941-2087.

Thursday, Feb. 16, 6:30 to 8 p.m. “What is Different About the Southern Working Class?” by Kenneth Fones-Wolf, in the Youngstown Museum of Labor and Industry on Wood Street. Fones-Wolf, a history professor at West Virginia University, talks about African American workers and religion in the post-World War II South. Contact Diane Barnes, 330-941-1602.

Thursday, Feb. 16, 8 p.m. Black History Month Magic and Comedy Show, Chestnut Room, Kilcawley Center, featuring magician Josh Triplett and comedian Quincy Carr. Both are fantastic entertainers. Contact William Blake, 330-941-2087.

Friday, Feb. 24, 7 p.m. African Student Union Movie Night, James Gallery, Kilcawley Center. Clint Eastwood’s 2009 film Invictus, a film that explores how a country divided can come together to celebrate athletic success, will be screened.

Source: Youngstown State University