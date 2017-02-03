Rally downtown protests controversial 'Muslim ban' - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Rally downtown protests controversial 'Muslim ban'

By Danielle Cotterman, Reporter
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio -

Protestors gathered in downtown Youngstown Friday to peacefully rally against President Donald Trump's executive order banning travelers from seven predominantly Muslim countries and suspending the U.S. refugee program.

The protest took place prior to a federal court ruling late Friday afternoon which temporarily blocked the travel ban.

During the protest people of different ethnicities and religions carried signs reminding Washington D.C what America is all about.

"It's not about a race or religion it's about man kind. It doesn't have to affect me personally to say I'm hurt - if it effects you, it effects me," said Moroccan Immigrant Azeddine Jaidi.

Several people in the crowd were first generation immigrants. And say, that while they recognize the need for security, they feel the ban is discriminatory.

"This is what makes it about religion, when you let in the Christian and not the Muslim. Why? He's running from war," expressed Jordanian Immigrant Maha Eleyan.

And some believe the ban could unintentionally instigate more terrorism.

"I do understand the people who are fear terrorists in general but, doing such a thing, as a thing like this, would also eliminate people who are fighting against terrorism because Syrians themselves are fighting against terrorism. All of these countries they have listed are fighting against terrorism " said Palestinian Immigrant Al Adi.

Also calling the ban "unjust" were representative of Youngstown's Jewish Community.  

"As members of the Jewish Community and knowing that most of us in this country came from areas where we were repressed, needed religious freedom, economic freedom, some terrible conditions and these people have it even worse than many of did. It's awful," said Board President of the Youngstown Area Jewish Federation Alan Kretzer.

And while the voices join many across the country, recent polls show that about half of Americans agree with President Trump's order.

"You cant stop this, this momentum is just rolling and people are really in favor of coming out and saying this is wrong," said State Rep. Michele Lepore-Hagan.
 

