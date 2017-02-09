Trumbull County gets clean air plows and dump trucks

The Trumbull County Engineer's Office has some new wheels for the winter..

The County will have some new plows and dump trucks.

The trade off was to get rid of the old diesel trucks and replace them with compressed natural gas vehicles.

Thanks to a grant, the county got four truck for the price of one.

Eventually the County wants to replace all 30 of its trucks with compressed natural gas.

“Natural gas is much cleaner burning,” said Jack Simon, Trumbull County Engineer R.U.M.A. Coordinator. “The engines last longer; the entire truck will last longer; the price is more stable.”

The truck also came with a snow and ice package that will help spread salt more efficiently.